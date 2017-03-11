John & Nikki, Brie & Bryan & 12 More Cute WWE Couples In Love Outside The Ring

REX/Shutterstock

WWE stars have SUCH busy schedules, so it’s not all that surprising that plenty of them found their significant others at work. In honor of John Cena’s Kids’ Choice Awards hosting gig, check out our fave WWE couples here!

John Cena’s longtime girlfriend, Nikki Bella, will without a doubt be on his arm on the red carpet ahead of his Kids’ Choice Awards hosting gig. The two have been dating since 2012, and although he warned her that he may never be ready to take things to the next level in their relationship (i.e. marriage and kids), they’re still totally one of the cutest couples ever!

Nikki isn’t the only Bella to find love in the WWE, though — her twin sister, Brie Bella, started dating Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) in 2011, and now, they’re married with their first baby on the way! Shortly after Bryan was forced to step away from the ring due to an injury, Brie decided to retire herself so they could start a family, and they’re so dedicated to one another. They’re also both into the outdoors and all things natural and organic, so basically, they’re the most perfect couple.

Like the twins, several other female wrestlers have had their relationship documented on the reality series, Total Divas. Natalya Neidhart’s wedding to Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) aired during the show’s first season, while Jimmy Uso and Naomi (Trinity McCray) tied the knot in season 2. More recently, we’ve seen The Miz and Maryse’s love flourish on E!, along with Dean Ambrose and Renee Young and Lana and Rusev.

Click through the gallery above to see which other wrestling pairs are in relationships outside of the ring

