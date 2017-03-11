Jaden Smith & Sarah Snyder Split: The Reason They Broke Up & She Was Left ‘Heartbroken’

REX/Shutterstock

Fans are still shocked after learning that Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder not only split, but have actually been broken up for a couple of months! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY the reason behind the breakup and who was the one to end it!

“Jaden [Smith] and Sarah [Snyder] actually split back in December,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He finished it, and she was heartbroken. They were both so young to be getting so involved, and Jaden decided to end it before they got in any deeper. Sarah was pushing for an engagement and Jaden was just freaked out by that… he’s only 18 years old for F’s sake!”

“Jaden wanted to remain friends, but that’s going to be difficult — for right now at least,” the source continued. “Maybe in the future, but at this time Sarah doesn’t even want to hear his name, let alone speak with Jaden or hang out. Neither of them is seeing someone else, but Jaden has been getting super close with Jordyn Woods, although he swears they’re just friends.”

On March 11, news broke that Jaden, 18, and Sarah, 21, — who were known for their EXTREMELY intense PDA — had split almost two months ago. They broke up because they “started growing apart,” a source told Us Weekly. “They had been on the rocks for a while … and stopped having shared interests,” the insider said.

Though the split seemed out of the blue at first (hello, how did no one pick up on the fact that this very public relationship had been over for two whole months?) it makes sense when you think about the fact they haven’t been spotted in public together for a while and neither one of them has posted images of them together on social media for months.

We hope that even though Sarah was “heartbroken,” Jaden made the right decision and they will be better off in the long run!

HollywoodLifers, were you expecting Jaden and Sarah to break up? Give us all your thoughts below!

