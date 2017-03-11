Preet Bharara: What To Know About US Attorney Trump Fired After He Refused To Resign

REX/Shutterstock

Preet Bharara was one of the US Attorneys from the Obama administration asked by Trump to step down on March 10. After Preet made it clear he would not be resigning, Trump fired him the very next day. Here’s everything you need to know about Preet.

1. President Donald Trump originally asked Preet Bharara to stay on after he was first elected.

Back in November 2016, President Donald Trump, 70, met privately with US Attorney Preet Bharara, 48, at Trump Tower and asked him to stay on to work under his administration, which Preet agreed to. Preet also said that the incoming Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 70, had asked him to stay too! That’s what made Trump firing him on March 11 an extra weird move.

2. Preet was the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Preet oversaw the Southern District of New York, which includes Manhattan, the Bronx and goes up north through the Hudson Valley into Dutchess County. For people who know Trump’s roots, which is pretty much everyone at this point, Trump is a native New Yorker who spends most of his time in the Southern District of New York. So, right in Preet’s territory.

3. Preet has dealt with some pretty high profile cases and is currently in the middle of prosecuting one.

Preet has taken on everyone and everything in New York from the mob, to Wall Street, to gangs. Since he took office in 2009, he has assisted in the conviction of two former legislative leaders, Dean Skelos and Sheldon Silver, and is actually in the process of prosecuting the former top aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for illegal activities, including alleged rigging of bids and kickbacks.

4. Preet has a relationship with a man Trump has taken issue with pretty much since he took office.

The US Attorney is the former chief counsel to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, who has developed a really really poor relationship with Trump since his inauguration. Charles has voiced negative opinions about Trump’s actions and that could be a reason Trump turned on Preet.

5. Some people think Preet is gearing up to run for office.

Now that he’s been “let go” a lot of people are speculating as to what he will do next. There have been rumblings that Preet could be a potential political candidate for either governor of New York or New York City mayor.

