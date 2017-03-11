San Antonio Spurs Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

It does NOT get better than this! The two best teams in the NBA are going head to head as the Golden State Warriors travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs Mar. 11. We’ve got your way to watch all of the action via live stream.

The Golden State Warriors are having another unstoppable season leading the NBA in wins, but the formerly invincible squad has dropped four of their last six games. That has the the red-hot San Antonio Spurs nipping at their heels for the lead in the Western Conference. As talent-rich as both squads are, this game is likely going to be a preview of the conference finals come playoff time, so be sure to tune in to see how Steph Curry‘s Warriors try to fend off Kawhi Leonard‘s Spurs at AT&T Center in San Antonio at 8:30pm Mar. 11. Scroll down for how you can tune in online via live stream to watch.

The last time the teams met up was way back on Oct. 25, when Warriors slaughtered the Spurs 125-100 at home in Oracle Arena, but a lot has changed as the Spurs have been pure fire this season with Kawhi consistently putting up 30-plus point games. While Steph, 28, is still the best in the league at hitting 3’s, the 25-year-old is right behind him and still able to put up some of the best defensive moves on his already tough squad.

Both team are going to be out for blood after suffering inexplicable losses this week. The Warriors are sputtering, losing four of their past six games to teams that are nowhere close to their caliber. They suffered back to back road losses in Boston and Minnesota, while the Spurs were upset by the OKC Thunder 102-92 on Mar. 9, breaking their nine game winning streak. So much is on the line that this game will be one for the ages!

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, the Spurs or the Warriors?

