Puerto Rico Vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch The 2017 World Baseball Classic

Rex/Shutterstock

Play ball! Puerto Rico and Mexico are squaring off in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and both teams are chock full of MLB stars. We’ve got your way to watch the big game Mar. 11 via live stream.

Get ready for some high-powered play as Puerto Rico and Mexico go at it in the 2017 World Baseball Classic from Estadio Charros in Jalisco, MX. They’re in the super competitive Pool D that also includes Italy and Venezuela. Be sure to watch for some of your Major League Baseball favorites as a number of them will be playing for their home countries in the big game Mar. 11. Since this first round of play is being held in Mexico, we’re sure their home country fans will be turning out in force!

Mexico has a strong pitching staff, and Chicago White Sox star Migeuel Gonzalez, 32, will likely be getting the start against Puerto Rico. Their bullpen is backed up by the likes of Washington Nationals’ Oliver Perez, 35, Royals reliever Joakim Soria, 32, Dodgers reliever Serio Romo, 34 and Blue Jays righty Roberto Osun, 22. Puerto Rico is a little lacking in the pitching department, as their only MLB starter is the Minnesota Twins’ Hector Santiago, 29, but they’ve got Seattle Mariners relief ace Edwin Diaz, 22, who will definitely prove to be a reliable closer and he’s coming off an amazing season.

The Puerto Ricans are featuring some of the best young players in MLB when it comes to their infield. The Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor, 23, is playing shortstop, Chicago Cub Javier Baez, 24, is in at second base and Carlos Correa, 22, of the Houston Astros will be manning third base. They’ll be joined by vets like 39-year-old Houston Astro Carlos Beltran in the outfield and Yadier Molina, 34, of the St. Louis Cardinals in as catcher.

Mexico dropped their first game in the tourney to Italy after the team had a solid 9-5 lead heading into the last inning. The it all just fell apart as Alex Liddi‘s double scored two runners then Brandon Nimmo‘s single scored another run. John Andreoli‘s grounder sent two more runners in to give Italy the 10-9 win. How devastating! The Mexican team knows they must crush Puerto Rico if they want to continue in the WBC.

HollywoodLifers, who are YOU rooting for in the Puerto Rico vs. Mexico game?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.