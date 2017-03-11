New York Red Bulls Vs. Colorado Rapids Live Stream: Watch The MLS Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The New York Red Bulls kicked off the 2017 MLS season with a win. Will they keep their perfect in tact when they face the similarly unbeaten Colorado Rapids on March 11? There’s only one way to find out.

It’s quite possible that the 2017 MLS Cup champion is playing in this game, as both the Colorado Rapids and New York Red Bulls were contenders for the trophy last season. Ultimately, it was the Seattle Sounders who claimed the MLS Cup, but that was last season! It’s time to look to the future and to look to New Jersey, as the Rapids will roll into Red Bull Arena to face the Bulls on their home field. The game is set for 4:00 PM ET so don’t miss a second!

RBNY may have a 1-0 record but they fought hard for that victory against the brand new expansion team, Atlanta United. Atlanta’s Yamil Asad set Atlanta on fire, scoring United’s first ever goal in the 25th minute of the March 5 game. RBNY came back in the second half, with Daniel Royer, 26, and Kemar Lawrence, 24, scoring within six minutes of each other to give New York the win.

On the other side of the country, Colorado held off the New England Revolution to secure a 1-0 win off of the sole goal by Dominique Badji, 24. The Mile High Club allowed the fewest goals (32) in the MLS during the 2016 season, according to MLS Soccer, so it seems that the Rapids will keep that streak alive. Going into this match with RBNY, the Rapids may get some good news on the offensive side, as Shkelzen Gashi, 28, is expected to return after sitting out the opening game with a groin issue.

Only Connor Lade, 27,and Gonzalo Veron, 27, are injured for the New York Side, which is good news. RBNY have only one two of their last 13 games against Colorado, and they’ll need all the firepower they can get. The new 4-2-2-2 formation might be the Red Bulls salvation – or their undoing. On the flipside, the Rapids have never won in Red Bull Arena, so perhaps New Jersey is really good luck?

Who do you think will win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think RBNY will remain undefeated or will Colorado claim the victory?

