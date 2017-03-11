Manchester City Vs Middlesbrough Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Online

REX/Shutterstock

It is a Premiership clash in the FA Cup! Manchester City play Middlesbrough on March. 11 in this 6th round game at the Riverside Stadium. This will be an exciting match, so, don’t miss a second!

Middlesbrough play hosts to Manchester City this weekend in this enticing cup clash. City will be favorites to progress in this game but Boro will believe that they have a chance of knocking them out. The home fans will be hoping that their side can be victorious in the game that kicks off at 7:15 AM ET.

Boro have only won one of their last six matches while City are on a good run of form in recent weeks. The home team will be hoping that they can keep the match tight and steal a goal on the counter attack — cheered on by their noisy support.

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton, 28, will be important for the home team and he has revealed how his time at Manchester City has shaped his career. The hard working player joined City at the age of seven and signed a professional contract with the club, but he did not make a senior appearance for them.

Now Manchester-born Clayton will face his former side when Boro host City in their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday. He said: “City shaped the way I play football. Without them, I don’t know where I’d be today -it’s not like I feel I use to play for City now, it was so long ago, but they definitely had a hand in making me who I am.”

Pep Guardiola, 48, will be hoping that his team will have enough fight to make it through this quarter-final clash as they hone in on winning the FA Cup. Fresh from their scoreless draw with Stoke City the light blues will be determined not to lose this cup tie.

Argentine star Sergio Aguero, 28, goes into this game with five goals from his past three outings yet speculation continues that he could be leaving in the summer. The fiery star is one of the best strikers in the world and City’s fans will be hoping that he stays with them for a few more years to come. This should be an intriguing cup clash.

