United States Vs. Dominican Republic Live Stream: Watch The 2017 World Baseball Classic

Image Courtesy of World Baseball Classic

Woohoo! Many of Major League Baseball’s finest will be hitting the field for the first round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic. We’ve got your way to watch Team U.S.A. take on the Dominican Republic Mar. 11 via live stream.

We don’t have to wait for MLB season to finally get underway to watch the league’s finest play, as the U.S.A. takes on the Dominican Republic in the first round of the 2017 World Baseball classic. It’s basically just like soccer’s World Cup, held every four years with nations around the world starting in brackets before the winners move on to the next round. Miami’s Marlins Park will be playing host to America’s bracket, which also includes Canada and Colombia.

It’s a bummer for the US team that a number of MLB stars will be playing for their home countries in the insanely competitive Pool C group, and the Dominican team is the reigning WBC champs. They managed to never lose a single game in their 2013 triumph, and their team looks equally strong this time around, with MLB stars including Mariners second baseman Robinson Canó, 34, Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré 37, and Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, 24.

Per first round rules the WBC has pitch limits for starters, as they can only throw a total 65 pitches, and any pitcher who throws 50 or more in a single game is out of the three Round Robin series. Tampa Bay Rays star Chris Archer, 28, already started against Colombia, so the US also has Washington Nationals righty Tanner Roark, 30, the Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman, 25 and the Royals’ Danny Duffy, 28, in the bullpen.

Team USA’s pitchers need to be on the lookout for the Orioles’ Welington Castillo, 29, as he blasted a two run homer off of Canada’s Ryan Dempster, 39, in their game against the Dominicans. Mar. 9 game. That caused the team to go a roll with a four run fourth inning. Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista, 36, is playing for his home country and later added a three run homer as the Dominican squad ended up crushing Canada 9-2. Team USA better watch out because the defending champs are playing like they want to win back to back WBC titles!

