Arsenal Vs. Lincoln City Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Online

REX/Shutterstock

Arsenal need to win the FA Cup this season! But to progress in the tournament they will have to defeat Lincoln City first. The match is set for March. 11 at Emirates Stadium in London. There should be plenty of goals, so, don’t miss any of the action!

Arsenal really need a win in this game but Lincoln City will believe that they can pull off a cup shock. The Gunners are low in confidence right now and they will not be looking forward to this game. Kick off in the British capital is set for 12:30 PM ET.

Arsene Wenger, 67, time as Gunners manager could be coming to an end. The once devoted fans have turned against him after their humiliating 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. And if Lincoln City can knock them out of the FA Cup then Wenger departing could happen sooner than later.

Lincoln City are the first non-league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, winning away at Premier League outfit Burnley with a last-minute goal. It is the first time in The Imps’ 133-year history they have reached this stage of the competition.

The non-league outfit travel to the Emirates Stadium full of confidence after upsetting the odds to win at Burnley in the previous round. Danny Cowley’s, 38, side also saw off Championship opposition in the shape of Ipswich and Brighton, so, they will have some belief in themselves.

Regular starters Nathan Arnold, 29, and Matt Rhead, 33, should return to face Arsenal and they will both have to play well if Lincoln are to have any chance of at least getting a replay against the Premiership giants. The longer the match stays at 0-0 the more nervous Arsenal will become but an early goal could prove fatal for the visitors.

Arsenal’s former captain, Per Mertesacker, 32, could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury as they try not to slip-up this weekend. The home fans will look to the likes of Theo Walcott, 27, and Alexis Sanchez, 28, to fire in the goals against the much weaker team.

Do you think Lincoln City can pull off the shock of the season and knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup?

