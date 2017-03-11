Taylor Swift’s Terrifying Alleged Stalker: See Bone-Chilling Tweets From Last 3 Years

REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker has a long history of sending her creepy messages on Twitter, his obsession even turning into disturbing poetry! It adds another layer of sickness to his arrest on March 9 for climbing on her roof! Click though our gallery of Mohammed Jaffar’s tweets to Taylor.

Poor Taylor Swift! An obsessed fan arrested outside her New York City apartment building for stalking and burglary on March 9 has been harassing her on Twitter since at least 2014! The tweets, uncovered by TMZ, are each more disturbing than the last, and totally escalate as the date nears the terrifying incident at Taylor’s place. How awful!

“Something a gatekeeper prevented us from sharing @taylorswift13,” Mohammed Jaffar, 29, tweeted accompanying a photo of candy conversation hearts on February 7 — just one day after the DA says he was caught (again) on surveillance camera walking through the hallways and on the roof of Taylor’s building! He wrote things to her like “the luckiest man alive, to be with you” and “You will always be my fantasy made real” attached to her pics.

Maybe the grossest messages to Taylor were a series of rambling poems he wrote on Valentine’s Day, some even propositioning her. Oh my god; this is just one of them, obtained by TMZ:

“A rose for you, no longer you weren’t there. A rose for you: holding your own beauty in your moonwhite hands, [illegible] for being unbreakable, yet they cloy for modesty, yet I say — as the one who loves you — why not hold the great passions of a woman like you — you — in your hands with a saved recklessness, meant for your one time lover & friend, why not save those fiery passions for one as cold as I? — to melt the frost of an untouched life”

HollywoodLifers, are you disturbed by Mohammed’s tweets? Tell us in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.