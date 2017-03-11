Sugar Bear’s Fiancee Nearly Chokes Mama June During A Heated Standoff On ‘Not To Hot’

Courtesy of We TV

Whoa! Fans finally got to see Mama June and Sugar Bear’s fiancée come face-to-face on the most recent episode of ‘From Not to Hot’ and it was just about as awkward as you would expect. Sugar Bear’s fiancée Jennifer Lamb even confessed she wanted to choke June!

When fans settled in to watch Mama June: From Not to Hot, on March 10, they had no idea what they were about to see, as June Shannon, 37, and her ex-husband’s fiancée, Jennifer Lamb, finally met in the most awkward way possible — while Mama June was wearing a wedding dress!

On this episode of the reality TV series that follows June on her way to reaching her goal weight after undergoing surgery, June, her sister, and her daughters were at a bridal shop looking for a flower girl dress for Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, to wear to her father Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson‘s wedding to Jennifer.

The from Not to Hot star happened to be wearing a size 12 wedding dress when Jennifer walked in — which would seem weird if you didn’t know her daughters had really wanted her to try it on to see how good she looked in a dress now that she’d lost a lot of weight and, because she also didn’t know her current dress size.

“Oh my Jesus, this woman’s in a wedding dress,” Jennifer said to the cameras in a confessional. “All I want to do is snatch that dress off and choke her with it.” Yikes! “Is that the one you chose?” Jennifer asked Honey Boo Boo about her flower girl dress, ignoring June’s presence. “Are you Jennifer?” June asked, to which she responded: “Yes, I’m Jennifer.” “I should already know that’s Jennifer. Sugar Bear likes them big girls,” June said to the camera. OMG! Well at least they kept it off camera, right? Eh, not so much.

After some awkward discussion about Alana’s dress, June dropped this serious shade while asking Jennifer about the wedding: “Do you know that me and Sugar Bear — you living in the same house that me and Sugar Bear lived in when Alana was a child? Y’all having it on the same road? Y’all having it outside?” “Do you think I come here to see anything that you had to do? I was hoping like hell you ain’t going to be here for I didn’t have to look at you. I was just hoping maybe somebody brought her here,” Jennifer said back.

June and her sister said that her daughters were not going anywhere without her, and then slammed Jennifer again by saying she’d hand over Mike to her on their wedding day “because God always said to let underprivileged people play with your used toys.” WHOA! “And you can’t keep a man, so there’s no use sitting there running your mouth. You need to just quit being trash and keep a steady man,” Jennifer said in response. “From what I understand, you’re nothing but trash. I need to go home and put you in my burning barrel and light the damn light. I’m done with this conversation.” Jennifer left but not before calling June a “whale” to her face.

“I can’t stand that woman,” Jennifer said to the camera. “That whale. … Lord, please give me some insanity from that bitch. Alana will wear what I want her to wear and not what she wants her to wear.” The insult clearly hurt June badly, as she is very proud of the progress she’s made in her weight loss journey so for. “I made so much progress and she’s going to call me a whale? Maybe I don’t look as good as I think. I mean, what’s the point?” June said hours after the encounter, before beginning to eat a tub of ice cream. Aw, June!

