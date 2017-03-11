Selena Gomez ‘Super Psyched’ To Be Back In Studio: The Weeknd Has ‘Inspired’ Her

Courtesy of Twitter

Selena Gomez is back in the studio and her man, The Weeknd had a lot to do with it! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Sel is excited to serve up some new tracks! And, don’t be surprised if you hear some references to her new relationship! You have to hear this…

Selena Gomez, 24, is making 2017 her best year yet! The singer is officially back in the studio and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned what’s going on behind the scenes! “Selena is super psyched to be back in the studio again. Joining The Weeknd [27] on tour really revved her up to start making new music again and she’s loving being back at work,” our insider dished!

Although our source says things are going great between Sel and Abel, “she really wants to take some time now to re-focus on her career and her music.” SO, does that mean we’ll be getting any new songs about her man? Well, “It’s unlikely she’ll be making any tracks directly about Abel,” the source admitted, because “Sel’s way too classy for that.” However, “she has definitely gathered more than a little inspiration from their relationship over the past few months!” OMG!

Sel got her 112+ Instagram followers in a tizzy on March 10 when she posted three snapshots while in the studio with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, two of Hollywood’s most renowned singer/songwriters. Sel posted multiple photos with the duo, while they were making magic in the studio and she even gushed over them while singing “Issues” in the video above. “Julia and Justin are truly like family for Sel, and she always has a blast hanging out with them — they’re her cozy place, her ‘home,’ our source said. We’re so happy to hear that!

Selena’s studio presence marks a huge moment for the singer and her millions of fans because she hasn’t released an album since 2015 when she dropped Revival. The record was a smash hit and a world tour followed. However, in case you forgot, she wrapped up the tour early in Aug. 2016 to take some time to herself after her harsh battle with lupus, among other things. Now, she’s back and better than ever!

The singer’s last record was incredible, but she was in a different place at the time. She was reportedly on-and-off with her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, and Sel was reportedly going through her battle with lupus. So, her new music may be like something we’ve never heard before from Sel!

We’re super excited for what she has in store for us, because her new relationship with The Weeknd has been on fire ever since they were first spotted together on Jan. 10, 2017. So, you can bet that these new records are going to be straight fire as well. We mean, “It Ain’t Me” is a hit!

