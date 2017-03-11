Preet Bharara Fired By Trump After Refusing To Resign As US Attorney & Voters Freak Out

REX/Shutterstock

This is insane! Preet Bharara revealed on March 11 that he was fired from his position as a US Attorney after refusing to resign at the request of President Donald Trump’s administration on March 10. Get all the details here.

Preet Bharara, 48, one of the 46 US Attorneys who were holdovers from President Barack Obama‘s administration who were asked by President Donald Trump to step down on March 10, announced via Twitter that he was fired on March 11. Preet, a US Attorney who served the Southern District of New York, had previously made it clear he had no intention of resigning after Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the US Attorneys they needed to immediately submit their resignations and pack up their offices.

I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 11, 2017

“I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life,” Preet tweeted on March 11. It did not take long for people to take to Twitter themselves, extremely outraged that Preet had been fired, with reactions ranging from hilarious to depressing. “Breaking News: Preet Bharara refuses to resign. Forces Putin to fire him,” one user tweeted. “Gonna be hard to hear which Wall Street in-house guy Trump nominates to replace Preet Bharara over the “DRAIN THE SWAMP” chants,” another Preet fan wrote.

Sad that Preet Bharara and Sally Yates get fired for doing their job. Yet Jeff Sessions and Jason Chaffetz stay for not doing their job. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 11, 2017

Can we get Preet Bharara to help the IRS with Trump & Stephen K. Bannon's audit please? Pretty sure we could do a gofundme for his salary. pic.twitter.com/43oaz8py8j — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) March 11, 2017

Breaking News:

Preet Bharara refuses to resign.

Forces Putin to fire him. — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) March 11, 2017

Preet Bharara has prosecuted diplomats, hedge funds, & gangs. I promise you, Trump does not scare him. — Vinay A. Ramesh (@vinaytion) March 11, 2017

Gonna be hard to hear which Wall Street in-house guy Trump nominates to replace Preet Bharara over the “DRAIN THE SWAMP” chants — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 11, 2017

Preet Bharara was fired. Smart for asking. Now he can sue & blow a lot open. You fired a good attorney Donald. @RealDonaldTrump — Ann-Marie Poli (@annmariepoli) March 11, 2017

The fact that the Trump administration fired Preet may come as a shock to voters who remember that Preet was originally asked to remain in his position by Trump himself after the election. Preet had a meeting with the then President-elect at Trump Tower in late November 2016 and then addressed reporters afterward with the news that he was asked by Trump to stay on after his inauguration.

HollywoodLifers, do you feel like Preet should have been fired by the Trump administration? Give us all your thoughts below!

