Noah Cyrus Makes A Statement In ‘Girl Power’ Shirt At Kids’ Choice Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Wait a minute, has Noah Cyrus been digging in her older sister’s closet? Because her Kids’ Choice Awards outfit is totally rock ‘n’ roll! Adding a little bit of edge to the red carpet, the singer totally made a statement in this ‘Girl Power’ shirt & skirt.

Just call her Miley Cyrus 2.0! Little sister Noah Cyrus, 17, is on the fast track to becoming just as successful as her older siblings, with her killer voice, musical talents, and head-turning red carpet fashion. This amazing look is something we could totally imagine Miley wearing. Noah opted to wear a ‘Girl Power’ graphic t-shirt tucked into a pink velvet mini skirt.

Known for her signature rock ‘n’ roll edge, Noah is living proof that black is the new black. Who really cares about wearing orange clothes? At only 17, the rising pop star is already taking major risks with her red carpet looks, most of which totally pay off! At the Fifty Shades Darker premiere in LA on Feb. 2, Noah stunned in sheer, black dress and exposed her bra and high-waist panties underneath. Remember, it was a FIFTY SHADES DARKER event — isn’t it fitting that she wanted to wear something risqué and revealing? Or is she too young to be dressing like that?

Either way, the raven-haired beauty covered up a little bit more for her next event. For the iHeart Radio Music Awards earlier this month, Noah dazzled in a black (of course), funky dress that had pictures of mini desserts and emoji figures on it. But wait, we haven’t even mentioned the best part. Her look wouldn’t be complete without glittery silver SKY-HIGH platinum heels that literally gave her an extra five inches. She’s definitely giving Miley a run for her money!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Noah’s red carpet outfit at the Kids’ Choice Awards? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.