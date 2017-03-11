Nikki Bella Shows Off Lean Legs In Black Dress While Supporting John Cena At KCAs

REX/Shutterstock

Girlfriend goals! John Cena had the most amazing support for his hosting gig at the Kids’ Choice Awards, as he was joined by his stunning girlfriend, Nikki Bella — and she looked FLAWLESS.

Nikki Bella, 33, was right by her man, John Cena’s, side on the orange carpet ahead of the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11. The pro wrestler rocked a tiny black dress on the carpet, which featured a calf-length, sheer skirt, bringing all the attention to her perfectly toned legs. She paired the look with pointy white pumps, with her long, dark hair parted down the middle in curls.

It’s a big night for John, as he’s the host of the show, so naturally, his longtime girlfriend is there to lend her support. The pair have been dating since 2012, and have lived together for years, and their relationship has been documented on Nikki’s reality shows, Total Divas and Total Bellas.

One of the show’s biggest storylines involves the 39-year-old’s refusal to take the relationship to the next level — he made it clear to Nikki when they started dating that, after his divorce, he’s not looking to get married again or have kids, which are two things she’s always wanted. However, more recently, he’s seemed to have a change of heart, especially when it comes to giving his girl the wedding of her dreams.

“This past year he’s actually talked that he’s open to marriage,” Nikki admitted in October. “So, of course, my hopes go way through the roof.” Of course, these feelings are probably intensified by the fact that the 33-year-old’s twin sister, Brie Bella, 33, has been happily married for three years and is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child! Come on, John, what are you waiting for?!



