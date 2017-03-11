Nicki Minaj Thanks Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande & More For ‘Reppin’ Against Remy Ma

REX/Shutterstock

A LOT of gorgeous young starlets are coming out of the woodwork to support Nicki Minaj after she finally released her Remy Ma diss track on March 10. Barbie showed her appreciation to Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and more with a touching post. Check it out!

Nicki Minaj, 34, has PLENTY of support on her side after finally clapping back at Remy Ma, 36, with her new song “No Frauds.” After the song dropped early on March 10, it quickly became a #1 hit, and several female stars took to Snapchat to share how much they love it by singing along! Selena Gomez, Jhene Aiko, Tinashe and Ariana Grande all came to Nicki’s defense, and she was LOVING IT

“😩🙌🏽 #SelenaGomez#JheneAiko #Tinashe #ArianaGrande ~ what’s funny about this, is that all 4 of them look so sweet & innocent to me but they’re all low key savages I guess 🤷🏽‍♀️ Lol,” Nicki wrote in the caption of a stitched together video of all the girls singing her song. “Didn’t expect this but love u girls so much for reppin. Pretty Girls Let Your Light Shine BRIGHT 🦄 #BadBtchsLinkUp#TheyDontWantNoFrauds 👑🔪.”

It’s definitely interesting that so many girls came to Nicki’s defense, especially since Remy Ma accused her of being “catty” and not supportive of her fellow women. Clearly she’s been supportive enough of Ari, Selly, and the gang to get their friendship!

