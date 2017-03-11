Milo Yiannopoulos Calls Abuse Victims ‘Selfish Brats’ In New Video & Twitter Explodes

Image Courtesy of Twitter

An awful video has emerged of a past interview with Milo Yiannopoulos where he insensitively referred to abuse victims as ‘whinging selfish brats.’ He said that ‘it’s not a big deal’ if someone was abused in the past. See the disgusting video and the explosive response from the internet.

Milo Yiannopoulos, 32, is at it again, and his latest comments are actually cringeworthy to hear. A shocking video surfaced on March 10 that was originally from a 2015 interview Milo did with Gavin McInnes on his US internet chat show. Milo was speaking with the host about priests who abuse children when he said, The real problem I have is all of these people who suddenly remember they were abused 20 years later and suddenly decide that it was a problem — whinging selfish brats. I mean my God it’s really not that big of a deal. You can’t let it ruin your life — so someone fiddled with you, so what.” You can watch the appalling moment below, via the Reagan Battalion Twitter account.

New shocking video: Milo Yiannopoulos: Victims of sexual abuse who come forward when they grow up are "whinging selfish brats." pic.twitter.com/tEkr7JGEEe — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 10, 2017

As soon as the video was tweeted to the public, Twitter users became furious. Read some of the scathing reactions below from internet goers who were disgusted with Milo’s words.

@ReaganBattalion Milo needs counseling and I hope that he gets it. — Wiretapped Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) March 10, 2017

@ReaganBattalion – His self-loathing is very sad. His own abuse history has really twisted his soul. — Pistachio (@NutshellsGuy) March 10, 2017

@ReaganBattalion abundantly clear Milo has deep issues that he has managed to cleverly pass off as "outspoken" counter-point even to himself — Joshua Milus (@RedRooster) March 10, 2017

@ReaganBattalion save this and bring it back when he shows up on the scene again in 3-6 months trying to make a name for himself again. — (((John Hayes))) (@justjohnhayes) March 10, 2017

Milo, a former senior editor at Breitbart News before he resigned in Feb. 2017, also came under for lewd comments last month about pedophilia. In tweeted videos posted again by The Reagan Battalion on February 19, Milo seemed to condone both statutory rape and pedophilia. There were references to sex between men and boys as young as 13 years-old, and jokes about priests molesting boys.

Right after the videos leaked, he took to Facebook to try to do damage control where he claimed, “I do not support pedophilia. Period,” followed by a lengthy explanation. Although he attempted to refute his seemingly condoning comments, things went down hill after that for Milo.

He lost his $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster on Feb. 20, and he resigned from his editor position at Breitbart News. And, the most dangerous result from his awful behavior was that his schedule appearance at UC Berkley caused [that ended up being cancelled] caused massive and violent riots on campus. There were fires and the campus was put on lockdown. Wow.

