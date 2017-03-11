REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey may be dating backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, but she’s still friendly with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. And that was proven when they walked the orange carpet at the 2017 KCAs together on March 11. They also brought their twins — see the cute pic here!

We absolutely love seeing exes who remain civil with each other, and Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon may be our favorite former lovers. The exes reunited on March 11, when they brought their twins to the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, and not a single argument was had! Mariah and Nick looked happy to be together with their kids — as one big family.

Mariah Carey matched outfits and hairdos with their daughter, Monroe, while Nick matched outfits with their son, Moroccan. The only difference was Nick has an orange turban on under his hood.

Before the event, which was hosted by Nickelodeon, Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share her excitement about attending the awards show. “Excited to take #demkids to the Kids’ Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜,” she captioned the pic.

As we previously told you, Mariah and Nick split in 2014 and divorce in November 2016, but they’ve remained civil with each other because they put their kids first.

“I think that’ll be something that we’ll always embrace as a family and as our families expand,” Nick, who just welcomed son Golden with another woman in February, told PEOPLE of co-parenting with Mariah. “It’s kinda the norm. It’s all rooted in love, it’s all rooted in positive energy. There’s no hard feelings and ill will. Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.”

HollywoodLifers, were YOU surprised to see Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon walk the orange carpet together? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.