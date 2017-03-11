Mama June Tells Honey Boo Boo To Not ‘Give A Sh-t’ About Doctor’s Order To Diet

Mama knows best! Things got tense on the March 10 episode of ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ when Mama June’s doctor suggested that Honey Boo Boo should diet along with her mother after her weight loss surgery. Well, Alana was NOT having it, and neither was Mama June…

Mama June Shannon, 37, knows what’s best for her babies, especially the outspoken Honey Boo Boo, 11, [aka, Alana Thompson]. When Mama June visited Dr. Michael Feiz for her post-op appointment after her shocking weight loss surgery, he spoke with Honey Boo Boo and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. He spoke with the girls about how they were going to take care of their mother when she returned home to her new, healthy lifestyle. With that, came the suggestion that the girls should change up their eating habits along with their mother. Well, that didn’t fly with Alana…

After a couple eye-rolls and “ughs,” Honey Boo Boo claimed that she loved her “curves” and the she wasn’t “jumping on that bandwagon unless there were cheeseburgers on it.” LOL. And, it turns out that Mama June, couldn’t agree more; kind of. “I mean, I want her to love herself for her, and love her for her, and not give a sh-t what anybody else says,” Mama June told Us Weekly about her daughter on March 11. “But also, [I tell her], ‘I need you to know that you need to be worrying’ because her dad, her grandmother on that side, does have diabetes and stuff.” Wow.

Mama June revealed why she’s not too concerned about Alana’s health at the moment. “I’m not like, ‘Oh, my god. This is what’s going to happen.’ No,” she told Us. “Because who knows, I’ve seen people extra big at 10 or 11 and be skinny as hell whenever they get older.”

We love how Mama June encourages her daughter to love herself, while also keeping an eye on the important stuff. And, we don’t think she’s got anything to worry about because Alana seems to be in great spirits when it comes to her self-esteem. Upon Dr. Feiz’s diet suggestion, Honey Boo Boo wasn’t afraid to dish the sass to the confessional camera. “Like, I have no idea what this man’s talking about,” she candidly said. “Mama’s on this diet, but I’m not, boo boo. I like my curves. … I mean, seriously, this dude is really crazy.” Mic drop!

As you may know, this all went down on Mama June’s new WE tv reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot — a show about her life after an incredible 460 lb weight loss, which put her at a size 4. The series chronicles her new life after the dramatic weight loss, which was due to surgery, exercise and a diet and lifestyle change. Although she’s dropped the weight and is feeling great, Mama June told the site that she was “happy” before her transformation, and that people will finally see how she’s seen herself from day 1. You go, Mama June! You can catch all of the action when Mama June: From Not To Hot airs Fridays at 10 PM ET on WE tv.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Mama June’s advice to Honey Boo Boo?