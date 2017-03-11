Mama June Reveals The Painful Surgery She Needed To Remove Extra Skin On Her Arms & Neck

Mama June Shannon wowed everyone with her impressive 300 pound weight loss and now she’s opening up about the additional surgeries she’s had that you have to hear about!

Mama June Shannon, 37, revealed her incredible 300 pound weight loss on her WEtv show Mama June: Not To Hot and she got real with Domenick Nati’s radio show about her journey. While talking to the radio host, June said she has no plans for any more surgery, but explained what she had skin removal from multiple parts of her body including, a “tummy tuck, my breasts, my arms, and my face not face per-say, but my neck.”

June said she was determined to lose the weight after she found out her ex Sugar Bear had cheated on her. She explained her weight loss journey would have happened with or without cameras rolling and she bankrolled the surgeries herself. “I had to pay just like everybody else,” she told Domenick. “It was going to happen whether I had them [the show] or not.”

When it comes to her own daughters, June said she encourages to lose weight, but thinks they’re still young. If the time came when one of her daughters decided she wanted to get weight loss surgery like June, the mother of four had some good advice. “If it would make them confident, yes I would definitely recommend these surgeries,” she said but added, “You need to do your research definitely.”

June’s weight loss has given her a new lease on life and she’s reportedly considering even more big changes. “She’s got a whole new lease on life and feels better than she has in years. June’s confidence is sky-high, and she’s even considering a major life move. June’s interested in breaking into Hollywood and would love to become a comedy actress like Melissa McCarthy,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mama June’s transformation? Sound off in the comments below!