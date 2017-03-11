Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly Team Up To Rock ‘Bad Things’ At KCAs

Courtesy of Nick

She’s doing just fine on her own! In her first awards show performance since leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello absolutely nailed ‘Bad Things’ with Machine Gun Kelly at the Kids’ Choice Awards!

Camila Cabello, 20, proved she’s more than ready to embark on a solo career by taking the stage at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11 alongside Machine Gun Kelly. The pair performed their hit “Bad Things,” and it was totally amazing. Camila started onstage alone, wearing a stunning, all-white ensemble, which featured a lacy top, high-waisted pants and Chanel suspenders, topped off with a matching blazer. And can we talk about her gorgeous, intricate updo?! Meanwhile, MGK also rocked all white, and the pair had epic chemistry while performing together.

After four and a half years with the girl group Fifth Harmony, which formed on The X-Factor in 2012, Camila decided to pursue her own career as a solo artist last year. The band announced she would be leaving in December, and the 20-year-old hasn’t wasted any time getting things going since then.

At the time she left 5H, “Bad Things” was already a bonafide hit, and Camila has been spending tons of time in the studio, working on what’s next. She actually just released the track “Hey Ma” with Pitbull and J Balvin on March 10, and it’ll be featured in the upcoming blockbuster Fate of the Furious. The singer has yet to announce any plans for an album or first single totally on her own, but she has teased what we can expect from her music when it comes.

“My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing,” she told Seventeen in February. “My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.” Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony is doing just fine without Camila, too — they’re about to embark on a tour in Asia at the end of this month and beginning of April, and they’ve promised fans that they’re working on new music, too. We can’t wait for more from both artists!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Camila and Machine Gun Kelly’s performance?

