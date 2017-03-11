Little Mix Slays Epic Performance Of ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ At 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards

AP Images

So unreal! Little Mix made a big splash performing ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11 in Los Angeles, California. Keep reading for all the details on the amazing performance.

The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards were absolutely incredible and made even better by the amazing ladies of Little Mix. If you have been living under a rock or something and haven’t heard of them yet, Little Mix is made-up of four gorgeous women from England. Meet Little Mix: Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson. The little group made a big splash by performing not one, but two songs on stage at the Nickelodeon award show on March 11, made by kids and for kids!

In addition to singing “Shout Out To My Ex,” Little Mix also wowed the crowd with their song “Touch”. Introduced by KCA host and WWE superstar wrestler John Cena, Little Mix took the stage and rocked the house. Dressed in matching orange and black outfits, the band that was introduced to the world when they won The X-Factor in 2011, completely blew away the star-studded crowd with their epic vocals and moves.

In the end the girls totally brought the house down, with their performance ending with a literal bang, as smoke blasted out of cannons behind them and orange and black streamers fell from the ceiling. As a reward for totally slaying, the girls were honored with the Favorite Global Music Star award once they wrapped up.

The KCAs was packed with amazing celebrities and rocking performances. Slime flew everywhere as awards were handed out to kid favorites. Demi Lovato was on hand for all the action, as was Chris Pratt, who was literally controlling the fun behind the scenes!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the performance by Little Mix at the Kids’ Choice Awards? Where did it rank among your favorite moments of the slimey award show? Let us know your thoughts on the sweet appearance!

