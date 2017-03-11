Little Mix Wear Matching Nude Lips At The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards

REX/Shutterstock

We can always count on Little Mix to bring major beauty inspiration to any red (or in this case, orange) carpet event! The girls attended the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards with different hair and makeup looks to match their individual style. Get all the details right here.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are pretty much killing it this awards season. The girl group and their hit “Shout Out To My Ex” just won the Brit Award for British Single last month, and they’re up for Favorite Global Music Star at the KCAs.

The girls kept things rather low-key, considering they’ve been trying out everything from neon orange eyeshadow to mini space buns on their Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande. Taking a quick break from the tour to perform at the LA-based KCAs on March 11, Little Mix kept their individual style on the orange carpet while still remaining coordinated.

Perrie added some extensions to her blonde ombre locks for the KCAs, wearing her hair styled completely sleek and straight with a clean center part. She paired the retro hairstyle with smokey eye makeup, a matte nude lip and the coolest sparkly dress of the night.

Jesy also opted for a matte nude lip, pairing her neutral pout with a dark brown smokey eye. To show off her waist-length orange hair, Jesy chose tousled, undone waves that were bent through the mid-lengths of her hair only for an effortless effect.

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne rocked the boldest look of the group, wearing her hair styled in natural curls with lots of volume and definition. For her makeup, she wore a darker brown lipstick and the most amazing sparkly smokey eye with winged liner.

Completing the quartet was Jade, who wore her hair parted off to the side with soft bends through the mid-lengths (just like Jesy’s!). To match her pink crop top and skirt combo and pink fur coat, Jade chose a pinky-nude lip with a softer smokey eye.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Little Mix’s latest beauty looks?