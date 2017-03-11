REX/Shutterstock

The girls of Little Mix look absolutely gorgeous at the Kids’ Choice Awards, but did they forget about the show’s signature slime? Hopefully the singers’ dresses weren’t TOO expensive, since they’ll probably get ruined later on. Read all about their killer looks, here!

STOP THE PRESSES, EVERYONE! Little Mix has officially arrived at the Kids’ Choice Awards. Checking out the red (well, technically it’s orange) carpet for fashion-forward looks has always been our favorite highlight of every award show — and this year is no exception. Out of all the outfits, we simply can’t stop staring at Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirwall, and Leigh-Ann Pinnock. Why? Because their skimpy dresses are SERIOUSLY HOT.

The ladies of Little Mix really outdid themselves tonight. Perrie put her killer body on display in a barely-there minidress that mirrors Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton‘s 21st birthday outfit. Zayn Malik‘s ex-girlfriend looked like a sexy disco ball with a matching choker. Jesy, who dyed her hair a slightly redder shade, rocked a black dress with white laces holding it together in the front. Jade looked like a pretty flamingo, wowing in a fuzzy pink dress. And Leigh, she tied up her curly hair in a high ponytail and wore a funky checkered top. So cute!

If you feel like you’ve seen A LOT of Little Mix in recent weeks, it’s because their hit single “Shout Out To My Ex” is the talk of the town! The beautiful singers won big for their latest single at the BRIT Awards in Feb., and are even performing it tonight at the Kids’ Choice Awards. That’s right music lovers, Little Mix will hit the stage at Galen Center to sing “Shout Out To My Ex” one more time and “Touch.” The girls are also nominated for Favorite Global Music Star up against Bruno Mars, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Shakira, BIGBANG, and Zara Larsson. Talk about tough competition!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Little Mix’s red carpet look? Love or loathe? Tell us below!

