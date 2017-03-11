Lamar Odom Rocks The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards Orange Carpet With Family

REX/Shutterstock

So rad! Lamar Odom brought his kids to the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Ca. on Mar. 11th. Keep reading for all the details of this rare carpet appearance by the former NBA’er.

What a surprise! Lamar Odom, 37, made a rare public appearance at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards orange carpet with his children. Lamar has been through many health issues so it is awesome to see the big man smiling with his family at a fun event like the Kids’ Choice Awards. Hosted by WWE Superstar wrestler John Cena, 39, the KCA’s carpet was packed with celebs alongside Lamar and his 3 kids. Gwen Stefani, 47, was in the house as was Demi Lovato, 24, and Ellen DeGeneres, 59. What an exciting place to be on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon!

Khloe Kardashian‘s ex, Lamar, was not the only pseudo-Kardashian to hit the award show carpet. Blac Chyna, 28, Rob Kardashian‘s kinda-sorta ex also walked the orange runway with her boy King Cairo, 4, the son she shares with Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend, Tyga. No word yet on any awkward run-in between Lamar and Blac, but we will keep you posted. Let’s hope at least one of them gets hit with some green slime before the show is over.

The award show started off with a bang with host John ripping off his tuxedo to reveal a more comfortable and kid-friendly outfit. Gwen then presented not one, not 2, but 3 awards to Ellen. Crazy. Also in the crowd watching the awards being handed out was 3 famous Chris’. Captain America, Chris Evans was in the house with Chris Pratt and Chris Pine. Can you handle all the that? Incredible.

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised to see Lamar and his kids at the award show for kids and by kids? Let us know what you thought about seeing Lamar at the epic award show!

