Kirk Frost Insists Love Child Isn’t His: Wants Jasmine Washington ‘The Hell Out Of ATL’

Kirk Frost is done with Jasmine Washington’s claims that he’s the father of her child. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned what Jasmine’s claims have done to his marriage, and his take on the whole thing. As far as Kirk’s concerned, Jasmine needs to pack up and get out! You have to hear this!

Jasmine Washington, 27, is sticking to her story, which claims that Kirk Frost, 47, is the father of her 6-month-old child, Kannon Mekhi Washington. And, Kirk is sticking to his story too, aka the child is not mine. In fact, “Kirk’s just trying to live his life man and be the best husband he can to Rasheeda,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. When it comes down to it, “He doesn’t trust Jasmine and wants her to get the hell out of ATL so bad that he’d love to give her $5G’s so she can just disappear. As far as Kirk’s concerned, the kid isn’t his.” Yikes.

As for the status is his marriage to Rasheeda since the baby mama drama? — “Jasmine and her web of lies are really getting to Kirk and ruining his reputation and it’s still causing problems in his marriage to Rasheeda,” our source said. Ugh. Well, like we previously told you, Rasheeda’s continuing to stick by Kirks side, but, we never said it was an easy road.

Like we mentioned above, Kirk didn’t father any child with Jasmine. It’s crazy because, “he doesn’t know or understand why she’s trying to ruin his life,” our source said. At this point, Kirk is just “over Jasmine and her harassing threats attempting to make a spectacle of him in court.”

Speaking of court, Jasmine reportedly filed legal docs to seek child support from Kirk in Jan. 2017. In the alleged docs, she reportedly claimed that he supported her financially and then cut her off at one point when the relationship went sour. Let us remind you that although there are alleged court papers, HollywoodLife.com has not seen any docs that have been reportedly filed. However, we did EXCLUSIVELY learn that Jasmine is determined to serve Kirk with child custody papers, and she thinks she’ll win if they ever make it to court.

But, before Jasmine can get to there, she needs proof to serve Kirk with any legal docs. “Before Jasmine can file a petition for child support, she first needs to have Kirk take a paternity test to determine if he’s the biological father,” Family Attorney, Lauren Feingold told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In order to do this, she needs to get a court ordered paternity test for Kirk.” Things can most likely only get uglier from here, because Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is only on its first episode of season 6 and Jasmine’s already caused major controversy with her baby claims. Stay tuned for more drama when the show airs Mondays on Vh1.

