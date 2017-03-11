Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 Hottest Hunks — See John Cena & More Sexy Studs

REX/Shutterstock

Is it getting hotter in Los Angeles, or is it these celebs walking the red carpet? All of Hollywood’s hottest hunks have gathered in the Galen Center to kick off the Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 on Mar. 11, and we’ve rounded up all the sexiest studs! Take a look!

Before icky, gooey slime starts falling from the ceiling, let’s take a moment to appreciate all the hotness on the red carpet. If you’re a life-long fan of the Kids’ Choice Awards, you know darn well that these clean tuxedos won’t stay this way for a very long. The stars who showed up first on the red carpet tonight at the Galen Center are host and wrestling legend John Cena (walking arm-in-arm with his beautiful girlfriend Nikki Bella), singer Benjamin Lasnier, and Internet personality Gabriel Conte.

One of our favorite parts of checking out the red carpet is noticing all the fashion trends. So far, the outfits have been a mix of casual and dressy. John, who is definitely going to get slimed later on, made us drool in his gold suit, matching tie, and black fancy dress shoes. Some of the younger Nickelodeon stars, like Jack Griffo from The Thundermans, rocked edgy sneakers and cool bomber jackets.

The Kids’ Choice Awards is definitely the messiest event of the year! As if a tunnel of slime bringing talent onstage on a conveyor belt wasn’t enough, there’s also podiums that shoot confetti across the venue and blow orange smoke into the air. Taking home an award is only the half the fun, since most of the anticipation goes into getting slimed on national television or not. Nominated hunks like Ben Affleck, Will Arnett, Henry Cavill, and MORE all have the opportunity to have their clothes ruined! Hopefully those shirts weren’t too expensive!

