Kids’ Choice Awards Live Stream — Watch Nickelodeon’s 2017 KCAs Online

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Don’t have an all-access pass to the Kids’ Choice Awards? Relax! Using this LIVE STREAM, pop culture fanatics can watch all the red carpet fashion, live performances, and green slime right from the comfort of their couch. Tune in for the show, right here!

The slimiest award show of the year is FINALLY here! Every year, the Kids’ Choice Awards promises a messy, sticky, icky, and gooey situation thanks to their signature green slime — and we can’t wait to watch all the action go down. If you’re planning on watching the show but have no idea where to start, listen up! Red carpet for the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards starts at 6PM ET on Mar. 11 (Saturday), with the actual ceremony beginning at 8PM ET. You can either watch on the Nickelodeon channel on your TV or online with the live stream link posted below.

If you’re one of those people who are on the fence about tuning in, allow us to convince you! First, professional wrestler John Cena is hosting. While this may seem like an odd choice, the guy is freakin’ hilarious and you just KNOW he’s going to get covered from head to toe in green slime. Second, Fifth Harmony AND Camila Cabello are performing as two separate acts. Even if you’re not into the music, imagine how much tension might be brewing backstage! The girl group will sing their hit single “Shoutout To My Ex” and Camilla will perform “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly (MGK).

Still not convinced? OK, what about the fashion? Check out all these butt-kicking superheroes who are expected to walk the red carpet — Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, and Jennifer Lawrence! Celebrities like Felicity Jones have traveled from a galaxy far, far away to also stun in sizzling outfits. But don’t worry, all your favorite Nickelodeon stars like Dove Cameron and Zendaya will be there too! Seriously, you don’t want to miss it!

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in on Mar. 11 to watch the Kids’ Choice Awards?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.