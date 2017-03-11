2017 Kids’ Choice Awards Hair & Makeup: Zendaya, Demi Lovato & More

REX/Shutterstock

It’s the Kids’ Choice Awards — AKA the slimiest night of the year! See all the best beauty looks from the 2017 show — on stars like Little Mix, Zendaya, Demi Lovato and many more!

Hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena, the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards was full of laughs, huge stars and tons of green slime! The annual Nickelodeon award show was held in Los Angeles on March 11 and was totally fun to watch.

We saw some really cool beauty looks on the orange carpet before the show. Here are some of our faves!

Gwen Stefani totally surprised us by ditching her go-to red lipstick for a glossy bright pink color that she paired with a black cat eye, a green glitter smokey eye and the longest lashes we’ve ever seen. For her hair, Gwen opted for a sleek ponytail that was looped around at the back for a modern finish. And, of course, we can’t forget about her mani, which she had done with green slime nail art just for the KCAs.

Zendaya looked amazing, as usual! She rocked her natural curls in a low ponytail that was parted down the middle and slicked back on the sides. Then, for her makeup, the CoverGirl spokesmodel kept things neutral with glowing skin, bold brows and a sheer glossy lip — adding a pop of color with a metallic orange-bronze eyeshadow that matched her dress.

Demi Lovato completely shocked us by chopping off her long hair right before the show! Looking so gorgeous with her new lob cut, Demi sported fresh-for-spring makeup with glowing skin and a coral lip.

Little Mix was fresh off their BRIT Awards win, and all of the girls showed different hair and makeup looks. Perrie Edwards kept her hair sleek and straight while Leigh-Anne Pinnock stunned in her natural curls, and Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson opted for tousled waves — we love their individual styles.

Camila Cabello looked absolutely amazing as she continues to break out as a solo artist. She rocked her long waves in a spectacular fashion on the carpet!

Zoe Saldana, Becky G, and Naomi Scott all looked so pretty, too! See everyone’s beauty in the gallery above and vote in the poll below!

HollywoodLifers, who had the best beauty look at the 2017 KCAs?

