Kids’ Choice Awards Best Dressed — Zendaya, Camila Cabello & More

There were so many amazing outfits at 30th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in LA on March 11th, we don’t even know where to begin! The red carpet was packed with some of our favorite celebrities and we loved all of the looks so much, we can’t decide who was best dressed! What do you guys think? VOTE.

Let’s start with Zendaya, 20, because she looked absolutely amazing. Zendaya is always surprising us when it comes to red carpets because she’s always trying out new looks and trends. You never know what she’s going to show up in, which makes it so exciting to see her final look. We loved her look this year — how amazing does she look?

Demi Lovato, 24, always slays on the red carpet, so we were not surprised in the slightest when she showed up in this sexy outfit. Demi looks so fabulous and she’s also never afraid to try out cool new trends, which we love.

Some of our other favorite looks of the night came from Camila Cabello, 20, who has been on a roll in the style department lately, and Little Mix. Little Mix always manages to steal the show on the red carpet because all four girls have such cool, edgy and unique styles that always stand out.

We also have to talk about Gwen Stefani, 47, and Heidi Klum, 43, because these two hot blonde mamas looked so gorgeous!

