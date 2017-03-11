Justin Bieber Disses Fan Before Being Accused of Looking ‘Bored’ At Show: ‘You Make Me Sick’

A Justin Bieber superfan has accused him of telling her she makes him ‘sick’ after she asked for a photo with her idol! The shocking encounter went down before his Melbourne concert, at which he was accused of looking ‘bored’. You have to watch the footage of the crazy moment!

Some Australian Beliebers learned the hard way that they shouldn’t bug Justin Bieber, 23, when he wants some peace and quiet! Sabah Helal, 20, was one of the girls excitedly anticipating seeing Justin at his concert in Melbourne, Australia, on March 10, and wanted to meet the hottie before the big show. But she unfortunately caught him at the wrong time, it seems.

Sabah told the Herald Sun that she was “really disappointed” when Justin wouldn’t take a photo with her when she spotted him outside the Crown Casino in Melbourne’s CBD. “When I got out of my car, I ran over to ask for a photo, and that is when he said ‘why are you invading my privacy?’” she said. “He wasn’t in a good mood and was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me.”

He allegedly got a little testy with Sabah and the other girls crowding him, and it seems clear after she shared: “He was not interested in a photo at all, I told him that I was going to take the photo anyway.” Well…he didn’t want to take the photo! Justin is notoriously private, and has shied away from taking pics with fans recently. He only just reactivated his Instagram!

Sabah’s outraged mother, Houda Bennaoui, shared a video of the encounter with the Herald Sun, revealing that Justin took it a step further and told Sabah and the other girls “you make me sick” before getting into his car. Maybe a bit too far! “My daughter was bawling her eyes out. She was dying to meet him and then he humiliated her. After years of supporting him, my daughter will never see him again in concert,” Houda said.

@justinbieber I was amongst the 50,000 fans at Etihad. So excited yet a little disappointed. You seemed bored :(. #itstoolatenowtosaysorry — Kim meikle (@KimMeikle90) March 10, 2017

Despite the fan encounter, Sabah and Houda still went to see Justin’s show, but he “seemed like he didn’t want to be there,” according to Houda. “His hands were in his pockets for the first five songs.” That lines up with what fans said on Twitter that night, expressing shock and disappointment that Justin seemed “bored” and “uninterested in performing.” But other fans raved over the concert, saying his vocals were “amazing,” and even “you give me purpose”. So cute!

No part of this experience is stopping Sabah from her dream of meeting Justin. She told the paper that she’s determined to get that photo at the airport when he leaves Melbourne. Fingers crossed, girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Justin’s snub? Tell us in the comments!