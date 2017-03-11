Johnny Manziel’s Engaged: Quarterback Proposes To GF After 3 Months Of Dating

Image Courtesy of Instagram

We hope Johnny Manziel takes marriage a little more seriously than his former NFL career, as he just popped the question to his girlfriend of three months! We’ve got all the details on his whirlwind engagement to Bre Tiesi, right here.

When you, you know! Johnny Manziel has found the girl of his dreams and he wants to make absolutely sure she never gets away. The 24-year-old ex NFL quarterback popped the question to his girlfriend of three months Bre Tiesi and she said yes! He made sure to find the most romantic place in the world to ask the model to be his wife, as he surprised her with a massive diamond ring and a bouquet of red roses at the base of the Eiffel Tower in Paris Mar. 10.

Johnny and Bre started dating in Dec. 2016, first showing off their love on a sexy vacation in Miami. “When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it,” Johnny told TMZ. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback had been on a partying spiral after his two years in the NFL were a total disaster. Hopefully he means that he’s cleaning up his act for his new love, who appeared as one of the hot girls on MTV’s Wild’n Out. She showed off her new gem on Snapchat with the caption,”I’m in shock. I couldn’t imagine a day without u. I’m so glad I never have to.”

It’s great that 2017 has turned out well so far for Johnny, as the year prior was filled with scandal. He was accused of allegedly assaulting his ex girlfriend Colleen Crowley, 23, in Jan. 2016 and two months later was dropped by the Cleveland Browns. His agent Drew Rosenhaus was going to try to shop him to another team, but in April Johnny was pictured partying hard at the Coachella Music Festival, and that was the last straw. Drew dumped his client and told him to get help for substance issues.

Johnny seemed pretty rudderless for the remainder of the year until he met Bre. Since then, he claims he’s working out five or six days a week, trying to get back in NFL shape. Now he’s an engaged man, so maybe Bre’s love can further help him on the path to a pro-football comeback!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Johnny and Bre will make it to the altar? Is three months too short a time before deciding you want to marry someone?

