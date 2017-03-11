Johnny Manziel Engaged: Bre Tiesi Makes Him ‘Stronger’ & Vows 2017 Will Be ‘His Year’

Courtesy of Instagram

Johnny Manziel has had a rough past few years, but now after getting engaged to model Bre Tiesi the former NFL quarterback reportedly wants to turn it all around and you’ve got see his plan!

Johnny Manziel, 24, used to be called “Johnny Football” and even received the Heisman Trophy in 2012 while was was playing at Texas A&M. He went on to play in the National Football League for the Cleveland Browns. Johnny was soon without a team and without agent Drew Rosenhaus after they’d had enough of his partying ways. Now Johnny is reportedly ready to get his life together and a large part of that is thanks for his new fiancée Bre Tiesi, 25. “Johnny is saying that his engagement marks the beginning of his new life,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s really determined to turn things around after the horrors of the past few years, and he knows that having Bre by his side will make him even stronger and more resolute,” the insider said. This comes just days after NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport reported Johnny had been “drawing real interest from teams,” at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

With Bre’s help, “Johnny’s working out like a demon right now,” the source told us and said, “he’s really learned his lesson.” With all this positive momentum, Johnny is hoping that this will be the start of his comeback. “He’s focused, and clear headed right now and determined to get back in the game. Johnny is vowing that 2017 is going to be his year.”

In Jan. 2016, Johnny was getting in an “altercation” with his former girlfriend Colleen Crowley, 23 before being let go from the Browns two months later. He could not get himself together and his agent left him after Johnny was caught partying at the Coachella Music Festival. Hopefully this marks a brighter future for Johnny!

HollywoodLifers, do you think 2017 will be Johnny’s year? Tell us in the comments below!

