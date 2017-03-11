John Cena Gets Blasted With Slime To Close Out Kids’ Choice Awards

REX/Shutterstock

John Cena hosted the Kids’ Choice Awards on Mar. 11 and you just knew he was going to get slimed. Get the hilarious scoop on the Nickelodeon classic moment here!

You totally signed up for this, John! WWE superstar John Cena, 39, was the host at this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, Mar. 11, and he proved he was more than game with some jokes and even received the ultimate Nickelodeon seal of approval. He got slimed!

At the very end of the show, John took center stage on board a giant platform, which featured levers he could pull to spray slime on the entire crowd. The joke was on him, though, as the green stuff then poured all over him, too! Of course, he took it like a champ before saying his goodbyes after the epic hosting gig!

Although the cameras didn’t pan to John’s girlfriend and fellow WWE star Nikki Bella, 33, we can imagine she was in hysterics as her man got absolutely covered in slime. His outfit was definitely ruined after that! The crowd of youngsters totally loved it, too. John was not the only slime victim of the night by any stretch, either — Demi Lovato, Kevin Hart and more also got more than their fair share of goo dumped on them!

John did a great job hosting the KCAs, opening the show by doing what wrestlers do best — ripping his clothes off, of course! He stripped down out of his tux into a shorts and muscle tank combo to kick things off, and the crowd was immediately cracking up. John made several appearances onstage throughout the telecast, even taking on Nick Cannon in a dance-off at one point. He won, too! Overall, we were thoroughly impressed!

HollywoodLifers, were you cracking up when John got slimed? Tell us in the comments below!

