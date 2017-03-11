REX/Shutterstock

Ahh, so cute! John Cena, the host of the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, shared a sweet selfie moment with his long-time partner Nikki Bella at the Nickelodeon event. Keep reading for all the details on the romantic exchange.

Slime was not the only thing flying at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California on Mar. 11th. Wrestling and WWE superstar John Cena, 39, and his gorgeous partner Nikki Bella, 33, let the world know how much they really are in love when they shared a heartfelt selfie with the fans in the crowd of the award show. It was sweet, sincere, cute, romantic and everything you could expect from the hottest couple in wrestling.

While you usually can not see John, there was no missing the sweet moment between he and Nikki. There moment stood out during a show full of wild action. Nikki’s twin sister, the other half of WWE wrestling team The Bella Twins, Brie Bella, 33, was in the house dodging slime as was Captain America himself, Chris Evans. Oh, and in case you missed it, both Lamar Odom and Blac Chyna were also at the show, separately of course.

There was so much fun packed into the epic award show, it was hard to keep up with everything. Little Mix performed as did Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Hart was hilarious as usual and John made the perfect host. Chris Pratt was also present to watch the selfie between John and Nikki as was the spectacular Demi Lovato. Even Chris Pine was at the show rounding out the Chris hat trick. Wow, so much star-power in one room!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of John and Nikki sharing a sweet moment of PDA at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards? Where did their romantic gesture rank among your favorite moments in the award show for kids?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.