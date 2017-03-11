Image Courtesy of NICK

Now that’s a surprise! John Cena and Nick Cannon had an incredible hip hop dance off at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Mar. 11 and you just have to see who the kids voted to win the battle!

You got to love this surprise from John Cena, 39, at the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards on Mar. 11. The host of the night entered into an intense hip hop dance off against Nick Cannon, 36, complete with dance crews for both sides. The kids got to vote online to decide the winner as the battle happened and John ended up coming out with the win. Nick attended the KCAs with his ex wife Mariah Carey, 46, and their twins Moroccan and Monroe. It was sweet to see the family together and Mariah’s matching outfit with Monroe while Moroccan had the same ensemble as Nick!

“I think I want to rap now” John joked on the stage right after his big win. Even though Nick didn’t come out on top, he still got a huge round of applause in return. So great! The Kids’ Choice Awards are always full of fun surprises, especially of the slimy variety. Demi Lovato, 24, got totally slimed in the first major slime of the night. She could not get the look of shock off her face as she was completely engulfed in Nickelodeon’s trademark neon green slime. The slime came out of multiple canons so Demi got hit with the slime from every side possible. It looked like it was blast and disgusting at the same time.

In other exciting appearances of the night, Chris Evans, 35, and Gal Gadot, 31, obviously wowed on with their sneak peek at their upcoming movie Wonder Woman. A pregnant Gal looked stunning in a white dress with shoulder cutouts. Gal’s costar Chris Pine, 36, also looked great with his full beard and kept it pretty casual with his outfit, just in a plain long sleeved shirt.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked John won the dance off?

