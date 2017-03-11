John Cena Strips Out Of His Tux & Pumps Up The Crowd In Fun-Filled KCAs Opening

Courtesy of NICK

With John Cena hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards, there was bound to be some hysterics during the opening segment, and he totally delivered! We even got to see his muscles on full display!

For his cold opening at the Kids’ Choice Awards, John Cena, 39, walked the orange carpet right into the show, but it was when he took the stage that the laughter really ensued. In true wrestling fashion, John stripped out of his tux into a muscle tank and shorts, before showering the crowd in toilet paper while screaming at the top of his lungs, “Are we ready to have some fun?!”

“I am fired up to be here tonight,” John told the crowd. “Hosting this show was on my bucket list. MY SLIME BUCKET LIST! We got a great show for you, it’s packed tighter than the Loud House on Taco Tuesday!” (LOL)!!

He added, “I want to prove that I’m not just a host but I’m the best host ever! I don’t know if you know this about me but I’m super competitive. I have to be the best at everything I do. I haven’t blinked in ten years because someone challenged me in a staring contest, and by someone, I mean a statue. Tonight, I’m taking on all challenges.” He even picked up a kid in the crowd to show how much he can lift!

It’s not surprising that John absolutely killed it and got the crowd going in his Kids’ Choice opening — after all, he was incredible when he was on Saturday Night Live in December, and he nailed it while hosting the ESPYs last summer, too. From these hosting gigs, to acting and wrestling, is there anything this guy can’t do!?

Naturally, John’s girlfriend, Nikki Bella, 33, was there to support him for his big night, and they were among the first to walk the orange carpet earlier in the evening. While John looked beyond dapper in a tux, his ladylove stunned in a black dress with sheer skirt, and they truly made the most picture-perfect couple. Now, when is John going to put a ring on it?!

