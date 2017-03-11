Image Courtesy of Flickr

This is absolutely terrifying! Jennifer Schuett was only 8 when she was brutally raped and almost murdered now she’s sharing her story 27 years later in this harrowing clip from ’48 Hours’ Mar. 11 episode.

Jennifer Schuett, 35, has got to be one the bravest people out there. When she was just 8 years-old, she was kidnapped in Dickinson, Texas in August 1990 by Dennis Earl Bradford. Jennifer stayed alive for 14 hours after being strangled, raped, and having her throat slit until she was found by children in a field. Her story will be revealed on Saturday, Mar. 11’s 48 Hours on CBS. CLICK HERE TO WATCH SNEAK PEEK!

“He held a knife to my throat and said: ‘Am I scaring you, little girl? Am I scaring you?’ Then he choked me as hard as he could. I blacked out for a while,” she said in a clip from the episode. “‘I woke up to him dragging me by my ankles. He dropped my legs. I realized I couldn’t scream and I couldn’t figure out why. I had just enough strength to throw my right hand on top of my neck. That’s when I felt this gaping wound,” she remembered vividly from her horrifying experience.

Despite all her ghastly injuries, Jennifer did an amazing job giving police vital clues to find out the identity of her abductor. She provided them with a physical description, his first name Dennis, and said he posed as an “undercover cop.” It was not until 2009 her kidnapped Dennis Earl Bradford would be found using the latest DNA science. Dennis killed himself in prison in 2010 before he could stand trial for Jennifer’s rape and attempted murder. However, Jennifer did not let her childhood trauma stop her by any means. She and her boyfriend Jonathan Martinez have two children together named Jenna, 4, and baby Jonah. Jennifer conceived using IVF treatment after she discovered she had hydrosalpinx, which affected her fallopian tubes due to her rape. How amazing is she?

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching Jennifer’s episode tonight? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.