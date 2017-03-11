Heidi Klum Oozes Sex Appeal In Skintight Orange Dress With Super High Slit At KCA

REX/Shutterstock

Curse those model genetics! With her mile-long legs, it’s no surprise that Heidi Klum looks absolutely flawless at the Kids’ Choice Awards tonight. The stunner walked the red carpet in an orange and white tribal-pattern dress with a super high slit! Check it out!

Whatever it took for Germany to produce a goddess like Heidi Klum, 43, we want some of that! Strutting her stuff on the Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet on Mar. 11, the Project Runway hostess oozed sex appeal in an blood orange dress with black and white accents on her shoulders and thighs. The top half of her look almost looks like a structured corset! The model has a reputation of flaunting her super long legs at special events, so of course her dress included a high slit!

Proving that 43 is the new 23, Heidi has only gotten sexier over the years! Just look at her American Music Awards outfit! Back in Nov., the mother-of-four turned heads in a multicolored, lamé pantsuit that shimmered under the photography lights. With such an attention-grabbing look, Heidi went for a more simplistic hairdo, tying her blonde locks into a high ponytail. Her light smoky eye makeup was also toned down, with just a little bit of blush to highlight her cheekbones. If there’s one thing Heidi doesn’t shy away from, it’s being the center of attention!

But wait, did you know that Heidi looks just as hot totally naked? Who needs clothes when you’ve got a body like hers? The retired runway model illuminates body confidence everywhere she goes, even if it’s inside of the bathtub. Rewind to Dec. when Heidi posed TOTALLY NAKED for Love magazine, using just bubbles from her bubblebath to cover up her lady bits. You can still see her nipples in one picture, though! Is it just us, or does Heidi only get sexier with age?

HollywoodLifers, are you in love with Heidi’s KCA outfit? Would you wear something like that?

