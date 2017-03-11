FameFlyNet

Gwen Stefani might have walked the orange carpet solo, but once the show started, she was joined by her three adorable sons. Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma all bobbed their heads to music during the Kids’ Choice Awards on Mar. 11 — and we’ve got the sweet video!

In honor of the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, Gwen Stefani brought along three special guests she knew would appreciate the show the most — HER CHILDREN! When the blonde beauty arrived at the Galen Center on Mar. 11, fans were surprised to see that she didn’t walk the orange carpet with her three sons, Zuma, Apollo, and Kingston (especially since two of them attended last year’s event). But once everyone took their seats inside the venue, we noticed Gwen actually DID invite her kiddos!

March 11, 2017 at 06:18PM @gifsonfleek gifsarethenewtalking, gwen stefani, nod, nodding, kids choice awards, kca2017 pic.twitter.com/4ztApL5CaZ — gifs on fleek (@GifsOnFleek) March 12, 2017

As Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo watched the live musical performances put on by Little Mix and Camila Cabello with Machine Gun Kelly, they sweetly bobbed their heads to the music — clearly having a rocking time. Even the “Misery” singer was dancing along from her seat. Her youngest boy, Apollo age 3, wore THE CUTEST outfit to the Kids’ Choice Awards — a sweater with tiger strips on it. Zuma looked like the ultimate hipster in his black thick-framed glasses and black T-shirt while Kingston styled his long-ish hair to the side away from his face. Clearly Gwen’s rock ‘n’ roll gene has been passed down!

But wait, where was Blake Shelton? Perhaps working on The Voice? The country cutie actually hosted last year’s show, but unfortunately also attended the event solo since Gwen couldn’t be there. To show her support for afar, the former No Doubt frontwoman actually sent two of her kids to the show to hang out with Blake — they even wore COWBOY BOOTS as a nod to him! Like this year’s host John Cena, Blake was totally drenched with green slime as the finale act. We can’t wait to see who will host next year!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet does Gwen look sitting and dancing with her children?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.