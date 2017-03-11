Gwen Stefani Shocks With Wacky Shirt & Shorts Combo At Kids’ Choice Awards

AP Images

Well, this is quite an interesting look for Gwen Stefani! The singer showed up to the Kids’ Choice Awards in a bizarre shirt and shorts outfit, with the most fierce thigh-high boots. What do you think?

STOP WHATEVER YOU’RE DOING. This is way more important. Gwen Stefani just arrived at the Kids’ Choice Awards, and she hit the orange carpet in an ensemble that’s far from the high-fashion looks we’re used to seeing her in. Instead, Gwen embraced her goofy side for the more formal event, wearing a black button down with random designs and letters patched on. She paired the oversized shirt with shorts and fishnets, with her over-the-knee black boots adding some sex appeal to the outfit.

For her beauty look, the No Doubt singer pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail and rocked dark mascara and eye makeup to go with the grungy feel. However, she also softened things up a bit by adding a pop of pink lipstick that we’re totally loving!

Unfortunately, Gwen walked the red carpet solo, although we were obviously secretly hoping that she’d be joined by her man, Blake Shelton. Or, it would’ve also been the perfect event to bring her three kids to! Since splitting from Gavin Rossdale in 2015, Gwen has been doing an amazing job of co-parenting while simultaneously allowing Blake Shelton to enter the family picture. Blake is totally obsessed with the boys, and they seem to absolutely adore him!

Last year, it was actually Blake who hosted the Kids’ Choice Awards, but because the 47-year-old couldn’t attend the 2016 show in Los Angeles, two of her kids, Zuma and Apollo, were there to support the country singer. It’s Blake who’s busy on tour this year, though, so the KCAs were a solo adventure for Gwen — but she totally owned it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gwen’s KCA red carpet fashion?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.