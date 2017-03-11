The galaxy’s favorite butt-kicking team is BACK! Baby Groot, Star Lord, Gamora, Rocket and Drax have returned for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.’ Another sneak peek debuted at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2017, and you can relive all the magic right here!

The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards is a gift that keeps on giving. Nickelodeon gave movie lovers ANOTHER glimpse of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 on Mar. 11, and the teaser trailer is everything we hoped it would be. The action-packed clip shows Chris Pratt (who plays protagonist Star Lord in the film) driving a spaceship through the galaxy with Rocket, Drax, and Gamora on board. The scene takes place in the middle of an epic space battle, with aircrafts crashing and burning at every angle!

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 picks right up where the first one stops. Everyone’s favorite character, Groot, tragically died during the first movie, leaving audiences across the world in tears. Of course now we know that the beloved tree isn’t gone after all, with Baby Groot immediately taking over and stealing the spotlight. Another plot line fans are dying to see if if Star Lord and Gamora take their relationship to the next lever! There was some serious flirtation going on in the first chapter. Will they finally hook up this time around?! Only time will tell.

If you’re craving even more Guardians Of The Galaxy footage, check out the mini trailer that debuted during Super Bowl 51 back in Feb. The A-team, made up of Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel, enter the scene with guns blazing as they fight off evil enemies and crazy-looking aliens from all corners of space. Ugh, we seriously can’t wait until the movie’s premiere of May 5, 2017! WE NEED IT NOW!

HollywoodLifers, how amazing does that new sneak peek look? Are you dying to watch the second movie?