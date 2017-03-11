Gavin Rossdale Dating Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren? They’ve Been ‘Texting’

FameFlyNet

Now this is interesting! Gavin Rossdale has apparently been trading texts with Tiger Woods’ ex Elin Nordegren and you’ve got to hear how they started talking!

It can be tough to meet people after a break-up, but Gavin Rossdale, 51, and Tyler Woods’ ex wife Elin Nordegren, 37, started chatting because their mutual friends thought they’d be great together. “A friend was, like, ‘You have to meet Elin. She’s amazing.’ He was trying to connect us,” Gavin told U.K.’s The Mirror. “I texted her a couple of times to say hello. She lives in Florida. She’s a really great girl. But I’ve never met her.”

Well talking is always a good place to start when trying to meet someone new, but Gavin says he worries about bring Elin in to meet his three kids Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. “I look at my boys running around the house with Nerf guns and throwing footballs and think, ‘How would anyone survive?’ I’d be like, ‘Oh, sorry about that — someone’s just sat on your sunglasses.'”

Gavin did admit that the time alone after his tumultuous split from Gwen Stefani, 47, has done him some good. “And for these last two years, not to be with anyone, it’s been really healthy for me,” he said. It’s definitely a positive that Gavin reflected over the divorce experience he described as “a lot of pain and sadness.” The Bush singer even admitted he never thought he’d be in this current situation. “I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens.”

In spite of his budding new relationship with Elin, Gavin remains unsure about getting down on one knee again. “I’m not sure I’ll ever go at it [marriage] again. I’m trying to be a really good dad and make good records and shoot good TV shows,” he said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gavin and Elin make a good couple? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.