Floyd Mayweather Comes Out Of Retirement To Fight Conor McGregor: ‘No More Excuses’

Floyd Mayweather Jr., 40, just made one of the biggest announcements of his career — mainly because we thought his career was over. Floyd says he’s coming out of retirement SPECIFICALLY to fight Conor McGregor, 28, as the two have been going around in circles talking about fighting for so long now.

“For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor,” Floyd said in his interview with FightHype. “I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June. You’re the B side, I’m the A side. We’re not here to cry about money. I’m tired of all this crying about money and talking about you want to fight. You blowing smoke up everybody’s a**. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork, let’s do it. Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor. We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this s**t happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June.”

It looks like the ball is in Conor’s court now, though he has already said he is interested in the fight, they just need to sort a few things out. “Me and Floyd have got to get together and talk to figure it out, the same way him and Manny [Pacquiao] figured it out,” Conor told Rolling Stone in January. “Once we come to a set number that I’m happy with and he’s happy with, then we go to the customers, then we go to the promoters, the buyers, then we get it done.”

So now it might be a numbers game, as Floyd previously made it clear what his expected cut of the deal was. “We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight,” Floyd said on First Take in January. “They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number.” UFC President Dana White didn’t come anywhere close to that number when he announced a few days later that he would offer $25 million to both fighters and negotiate the PPV split.

If they can work this money thing out then maybe we can see some real action come June!

