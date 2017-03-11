Fifth Harmony Will Be Watching Camila Cabello’s Solo Performance At Kids’ Choice Awards

And we thought getting slimed was the only drama in store at the Kids’ Choice Awards! Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony will both be at the KCAs on March 11, marking their first reunion since Camila left the band!

Uh oh! While Camila Cabello, 20, performs her hot new single “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly at the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11, there will be some special guests in the audience watching: Fifth Harmony! Since Camila left her girl group in December 2016, things have been frosty between the ladies, but there’s no time like the Kids’ Choice Awards to have some fun and relax, right?

The awards show is the first time all five women will be together since the breakup, and it might be a bit painful seeing Camila in her first awards show performance as a solo artist. But the Fifth Harmony girls — Lauren Jauregui, 20, Ally Brooke, 23, Dinah Jane, 19, and Normandi Kordei, 20 — are nominated for some major awards at the KCAs; they’re not worrying about anything!

Camila may have to see her former band get up onstage and accept that orange blimp for Favorite Music Group and Favorite Song, for “Work From Home”. She could have been up there with them! It suffices to say that John Cena and the Nickelodeon crew better hide the slime buckets in case of a potential feud on the premises at USC!

Camila’s not focused on seeing her former bandmates, but only on her performance, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The singer has been rehearsing nonstop, and thinks her number is going to be flawless! “She plans to make everyone forget about her ever being in Fifth Harmony after the performance,” the source said. Wow!

