‘SNL’: Donald Trump Pretends He’s Not President To Avoid Dealing With Alien Attack

Alec Baldwin is back! The actor reprised his role as President Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and he didn’t hold back! The March 11 show packed a punch with its politically charged cold open where Trump refused to carry out his duties as President because of a wild alien attack! Watch!

Alec Baldwin, 58, spoofed President Donald Trump‘s [70] speech when he visited the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier on March 2, but things took a wrong turn when aliens attacked! While Trump attempted to start an epic speech — dressed in his green military flight jacket — the attack went down. He denied his role as the President of the United States to avoid dealing with saving the world from aliens! You have to see it, below!

Alec’s Trump tried to rally up the troops to handle the alien invasion, but instead, he had to bring the mood down. “We don’t win anymore!,” he said. “The aliens are killing us, and they’re laughing at us.”

The superstar cast of Saturday Night Live gave it their all for the eagerly anticipated March 11 show, opening with a wildly hilarious sketch. Alec didn’t put on his red power tie this time, but he did put on his best puckered expression while reprising his signature role of President Donald Trump.

Alec shockingly revealed that his days impersonating Trump are coming to an end in a new interview with Extra on March 6. He said the President, “overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship; he remains, bitter, and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!’”

The hit NBC comedy sketch show has been blasting Trump all season, garnering major laughs for putting a comedic spin on his latest public controversies. Last week, Alec was noticeably absent from the opening sketch, but Kate McKinnon, 33, dressed up in a fitted suit with a perfect coif to portray Jeff Sessions, 70. Viewers couldn’t get enough of the wild Forrest Gump inspired bit, since it also featured an appearance from Octavia Spencer, 46. Portraying Minny Jackson from her film The Help, she nicely offers him a sh*t cake, and Jeff couldn’t even tell the difference.

Tonight’s show was full of epic surprises, since Scarlett Johansson, 32, served as the host for the fifth time in her illustrious career. The star took the role very seriously, preparing for the gig as if it was a marathon on the promo clip released March. 8. She showed off her acting chops for several knee-slapping skits, shortly before Lorde, 20, graced the iconic 8H stage to perform!

