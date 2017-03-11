Someone has to be first! Kicking off the slime avalanche on Mar. 11 is none other than Demi Lovato, who was literally covered from head to toe in icky, green goo at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2017. Curse that mischievous Slimy Smurf! We’ve got the details!

Watching someone get slimed is like looking at a train wreck in slow motion. As much as you want to revert your eyes, what’s unfolding right in front of you is too enticing. As Demi Lovato, 24, walked on stage to present the new Smurfs: The Lost Village movie, we had a feeling something sticky was about to go down. When all of a sudden, green goo started shooting out of multiple cannons. The crowd immediately burst out in laughter as poor Demi had no choice but to stand there with slime on her face and clothes.

Getting slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards has been an ongoing tradition since 1988! That’s 28 years of slimy, sticky, colorful goo! The “Confident” singer might have been the first to suffer under the tunnel of slime tonight, but the award show always promises tons of other victims. If there were ever a time to wear your cheapest sweatpants and T-shirt, it’s tonight! Unfortunately, that’s not what Demi had on before getting covered in gunk. The former Disney star looked so adorable in her coral floor-length jumpsuit, which was totally ruined 10 minutes into the show.

Producers of Nickelodeon and the Kids’ Choice Awards are always looking for new, innovative ways to produce slime in mass quantities — and this year was no exception! One of the biggest additions to the Galen Center is the tunnel of slime, which uses a conveyor belt to bring celebrities out on stage. Organizers also set up multiple slime fountains, a fire fighter’s pole, slides, confetti shooters, and smoke guns to bring the show to the next level. We can’t wait to see who else gets slimed!

