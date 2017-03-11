Demi Lovato Rocks Cutout Jumpsuit With Plunging Slits At Kids’ Choice Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato arrived at the Kids’ Choice Awards in LA on March 11th and she looked so adorable in a coral ensemble! Demi always switches up her looks and this is definitely one of our favorites. What did you guys think of her orange carpet look, did you love it?

How amazing did Demi Lovato, 24, look at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11th? Demi opted to switch it up and she went with a very vibrant ensemble. While we are used to seeing Demi arrive at award shows wearing edgy looks, this bright, girly number was refreshing!

Demi is known for her edgy and punk style. When she’s not wearing leather she’s wearing black lace and studs, so, when she arrived on the carpet in this hot pink and coral ensemble, we were completely shocked — we loved it! Demi rocked a hot pink halter neck HALSTON HERITAGE Spring/Summer 2017 Collection jumpsuit with two cutouts on the sides of the bodice showing off her toned frame.

The best part about the jumpsuit was that it looked like a gown and it had flowy pant legs with two gaping slits on the front showing off her amazing legs. She topped the entire look off with black and gold strappy heels and flawless makeup. Not only did Demi rock a neon coral dress, she even matched her lip to her frock and donned a bright pink hue. We also love her natural, tousled waves — she looked like Barbie!

What did you guys think of Demi’s red carpet ensemble — were you happy to see her in such a bright and fun look? Did you love it as much as we did?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.