Demi Lovato Reveals Major Hair Makeover At KCAs — See Her Short Lob Cut

REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato pulled a last-minute hair makeover at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards! Held live from Los Angeles, Calif. on March 11, Demi ditched her long locks for a short lob haircut. Get the details on Demi’s trendy new hair, below.

Demi Lovato, 24, was stunning at the Kids’ Choice Awards, and you may have noticed she was sporting a brand new look. Giving fans a sneak peek before she walked the orange carpet, Demi revealed she was back to short hair on her Snapchat.

Even though Demi has had shorter hair in the past, she’s been keeping her hair long since her Future Now tour with Nick Jonas started last summer — she’s even been channeling ’70s icon Cher lately with long, sleek locks. For the KCAs, Demi chopped off her long hair (or more likely, took out the extensions), and rocked a trendy lob cut styled in tousled waves.

Demi’s new cut was parted down the center and had some caramel balayage through the ends, which framed her face. The shoulder-length cut has been the hairstyle on and off the red carpet this season, and it looks amazing on Demi.

As always, Demi’s makeup centered around her flawless complexion, which is all thanks to her strict skincare routine. She has been seeing esthetician Renee Rouleau for years, and loves her in-office treatments and at-home products.

Glowing skin aside, Demi kept things pretty simple with bold brows and lengthy lashes. For a pop of color, Demi matched her lips to her dress with a bright coral color in a high-shine finish.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Demi Lovato’s KCAs hair and makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.