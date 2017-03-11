Chris Pratt Gets Slimed At The Kids’ Choice Awards After Going Power Mad In The Control Room

Courtesy of Nick

Chris Pratt got slimed to the nines on Saturday, Mar. 11 at the Kids Choice Awards and it was amazing! We’ve got all the details on how the hilarious moment went down!

Chris Pratt, 37, said hello to the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, Mar. 11 from the control room and after goofing off with some confetti he got completely slimed. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star clearly loved being “in charge” of the whole show and the power went through his head a little bit before introducing his co-star Zoe Saldana, 38.

He joked about making people having to make people clean up all the confetti he let loose on the crowds, but Chris wasn’t done there. He got slimed and when we say slimed, we mean the green stuff just kept hitting him even as Zoe took the stage. LOL! Absolutely hilarious and the kids obviously loved it! Of course everyone was also excited to get a sneak peek of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. Everyone freaked out when the a new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer debuted at the Super Bowl. Who isn’t obsessed with Baby Groot? We can’t wait to see the gang back together with returning cast members Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel and newcomers Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone.

Meanwhile, host of the evening, John Cena is killing it at the Kids Choice Awards. His wardrobe changes just keeping better throughout the night from his formal before returning to his usual muscle tank and shorts. “I want to prove that I’m not just a host but I’m the best host ever! I don’t know if you know this about me but I’m super competitive. I have to be the best at everything I do. I haven’t blinked in ten years because someone challenged me in a staring contest, and by someone, I mean a statue. Tonight, I’m taking on all challenges,” he told the crowd during his opening.

